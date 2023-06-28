Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in MDKG College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls (MDKG) College Assam.

Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls (MDKG) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Geography : 1

Mathematics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC/ MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, MDKG College payable at SBI, Dibrugarh Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, MDK Girls College, Dibrugarh, P.O.- Dibrugarh, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786001 by July 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

