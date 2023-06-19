Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Mangaldai College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Mangaldai College Assam.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Statistics : 1

Zoology : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022 with NET/ SLET/ SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D.. Degree Regulation 2009) shall be exempted from the requirements of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade point at the Master’s level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Graduate and Master’s level for SC/ST/Differently abled categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualification as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil/ PhD/ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand live hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai payable at SBI, Mangaldai Branch or Bank of Baroda, Mangaldai College Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 49840100000043, IFSC BARB0MANCOL. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai- 784125, Darrang, Assam by July 1, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

