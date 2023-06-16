Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Majuli College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Majuli College Assam.

Majuli College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Political Science, Physics and Sociology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Physics : 1

Sociology : 1

Pay Scale : As per revised UGC scale of pay of Rs. 57,700/- to 1,82,400/- p.m. plus allowances admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022. Candidates must have the latest UGC norms with NET/ SLET/ SET or Ph. D. degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation, 2009 (excluding the candidates who obtained off campus Ph. D. degree). Candidates have to acquire qualifications as of the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./ Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of the interview and not beyond

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidates is 38 years as on 1st January, 2023 (as per Govt. Rules).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format (available on

DHE, Assam’s website) with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Kamalabari Branch (A/c Name : Majuli College Faculty Development

Fund, A/c No. 0646010394277, IFSC : PUNB0064620). The applications must reach the Office of Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, P.O.- Kamalabari, Dist. – Majuli, Assam, PIN-785106 by 30th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here