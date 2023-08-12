Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Madhya Kamrup College Assam.

Madhya Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Economics : 1

Political Science : 2

Also Read : 10 pre-cancer symptoms found in youths

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification, Selection Procedure and Age Limit will as per latest O.M. / Order of Govt. of Assam.

Also Read : 10 signs of heart attack you should not ignore

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in DHE & College Website) with Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Madhya Kamrup College, Subha payable at SBI, Barpeta. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Madhya Kamrup College, Subha, Vill. & P.O.- Chenga, Dist.- Barpeta (Assam), PIN-781305 within August 26, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here