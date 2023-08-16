Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lalit Chandra Bharali (LCB) College Assam.

Lalit Chandra Bharali (LCB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

English : 1

Assamese : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 Dtd. 24-01-2022. A candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at Master Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided for SC/ST/PWD candidates. This relaxation will be applicable to Ph.D. holders, who have obtained master degree prior to 19th September, 1991. NET/SLET will be mandatory eligibility condition. The candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedures for award of Ph.D degree)

regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition

of NET/SLET. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting application. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview, and not beyond that.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format available in the DHE’s website (www.dhe.gov.in) along with Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, LCB College, payable at SBI, Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch, (Branch Code is 009912 , IFSC Code is SBIN0009912).

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Lalit Chandra Bharali (LCB) College, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011, Assam within August 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here