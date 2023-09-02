Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Physics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribe format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand draft of Rs 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur. The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, P.O. – Khelmati, Lakhimpur, Pin- 787031, Assam within 17th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

