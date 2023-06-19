Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Lakhimpur Girls College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Girls College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Home Science and Botany.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Home Science : 1

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur. The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, P.O.- Khelmati, Lakhimpur, PIN-787031, Assam within July 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

