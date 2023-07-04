Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in KRB Girls' College Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kamakhya Ram Barooah (KRB) Girls’ College, Guwahati, Assam.

Kamakhya Ram Barooah (KRB) Girls’ College, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete biodata (including contact number, Email, etc) and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- drawn in favour of ‘Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College’, Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College, Bishnupur, Fatashil Ambari, P.S.- Bharalumukh, Guwahati – 781009, Dist.-Kamrup(M), Assam within July 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

