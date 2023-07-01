Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in KC Das Commerce College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in KC Das Commerce College Assam.

KC Das Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Statistics : 1

Assamese : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification of candidates should be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Pay : As per UGC scale of pay Rs. 57000- 182400 plus other admissible allowances

Age Limit : The upper age limit should be as per prevailing rules of Assam Government

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and documents and accompanied with a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 1500/- to be paid by a Demand Draft in favour of the Principal, KC Das Commerce College payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, KC Das Commerce College, Chatribari, Guwahati-781008 by July 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here