Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kamrup College, Chamata, Assam.

Kamrup College, Chamata, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Arabic.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Arabic

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per govt. office

memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 Dated- 24-01-2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. The candidate having PhD. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D Degree) regulation 2009 shall be exempted from NET/ SLET/SET. The candidate must have 55% (or an equivalent grade point scale)at Master’s Degree level in the concern subject. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of Interview and not beyond.

Salary : Salary will be as according to UGC scale of pay and other allowances as per rule.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years with relaxation of for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates as per Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with relevant documents along with Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non- refundable) in favour of Principal Kamrup College, Chamata payabale at State Bank of India Chamata Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Kamrup College, Chamata, Dist- Nalabri, Assam, 781306 within 15th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here