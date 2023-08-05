Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jagannath Barooah (JB) College, Jorhat, Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in History.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Education qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 and No. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt./5 dated 09-02-2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. degree) regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) at the Master’s Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991. The candidate

has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Also Read : Cucumber : 5 easy recipes of this summer vegetable that can be rustled up in 2 minutes

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidate and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also Read : Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Kishore Kumar’s birthday but gets trolled

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the proforma prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of “Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat” payable at SBI Jorhat Branch (IFSC- SBIN000104). The applications should reach the Principal, J.B. College (Autonomous), Jorhat,P.O.- Jorhat, Pin-785001, Assam within August 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here