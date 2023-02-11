Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Janata College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Janata College Assam.

Janata College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Philosophy.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Philosophy

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office memorandum No.- AHE.239/2021/68 dt- 24/01/2022. Ph.D. degree should be in accordance with the U.G.C. standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. degree regulation- 2009. Candidates having off campus Ph.D. in lieu of NET/SLET/SET need not apply. Candidates having off campus Ph.D. in addition to that of NET/SLET/SET the marks meant for Ph.D. will not be counted. Preference will be given to the candidates belonging to the B.T.R. area and having the knowledge of local language.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation as per Govt. norms for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with all related self-attested testimonials from H.S.L.C or other equivalent examinations onwards with complete Bio-data and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Janata College, Serfanguri payable at SBI, Kokrajhar Court Para Branch (00119), Kokrajhar. The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Janata College, Serfanguri, P.O.- Serfanguri, PIN-783346, Dist.- Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam by February 25, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

