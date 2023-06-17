Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Jagiroad College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jagiroad College Assam.

Jagiroad College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in Mathematics, Political Science and Bengali.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Political Science : 1

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates must not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and all other relevant documents, along with Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Jagiroad College payable at Canara Bank, Jagiroad Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Jagiroad College, PO-Jagiroad, PIN-782410, Morigaon, Assam within 2nd July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here