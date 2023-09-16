Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gogamukh College Assam.

Gogamukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents and Demand Draft / RTGS /NEFT (receipt to be sent with application) of Rs. 1500/- only in favour of Principal, Gogamukh College, A/C No.- 36944813268, IFSC : SBIN0016934. The applications must reach the Principal, Gogamukh College, P.O.- Gogamukh, Dist.- Dhemaji, PIN-787034, Assam within 28th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here