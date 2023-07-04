Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Gargaon College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gargaon College Assam

Gargaon College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Statistics : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24/01/2022

Age: 38 years as on the 1st day of the year in which the advertisement is issued with relaxation of 5

years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete biodata (including contact number, Email, etc) and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Gargaon College, Simaluguri payable at PNB, Simaluguri Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Gargaon College, Simaluguri-785686, Sivasagar, Assam within July 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

