Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam.

Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in History.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational Qualifications and Selection Procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/ 2021/68, dated 24/01/2022 and the DHE, Assam Letter No. DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/pt/5, dated 09/02/2022.

Age Limit : Maximum age 38 years as on 01/01/2023 and relaxation as per Govt. rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents along with online payment receipt of Rs. 1500/-only (non-refundable) against A/C No.: 0640010109529, PNB, Puranigudam Branch (IFSC Code: PUNB0064020). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Dr. BKB College, Puranigudam, Nagaon, Assam within August 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

