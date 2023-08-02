Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dikhowmukh College Assam.

Dikhowmukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. of Assam Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 .

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal, Dikhowmukh College payable at State Bank of India, Gaurisagar Branch (A/C No. 40303827767, IFSC Code-SBIN0012974). The applications must reach the Principal, Dikhowmukh College, P.O- Bharalua Tiniali, Sivasagar, Assam, PIN-785664 within 16th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here