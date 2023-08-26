Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Digboi College Assam.

Digboi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Chemistry.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 . The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the at the graduate and Masters level for the SC/ST/PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./ Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi overwhelmed with the love on his adventurous journey to Ladakh

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also Read : Namita Thapar feels grateful for fulfilling one of her long cherished dream for years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Digboi College payable at SBI, Digboi Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Digboi College, Itabhata, Digboi, Dist. -Tinsukia, PIN-786171, Assam within 9th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here