Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Digboi College Assam.

Digboi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Nepali : 1

Physics : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 . The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the at the graduate and Masters level for the SC/ST/PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./ Ph.D./Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Digboi College. Digboi payable at SBI, Digboi Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Digboi College, Itabhata, Digboi, Dist-Tinsukia, Pin – 786171,Assam within 15th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here