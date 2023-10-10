Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on contract basis in the Centre for Tea & Agro Studies and Department of Life Sciences.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Tea & Agro Studies

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. (Agri) in Tea Husbandry and Technology or M.Sc. (Agri) in Agronomy/ Horticulture with B.Sc. (Agri) Honours as Elective Tea Husbandry and Technology.

Desirable: Having uniformly good academic career and working experience in tea gardens/ tea industries at executive level.

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated) and Rs. 25,000/- (Consolidated) for candidates having NET/SLET or Ph.D.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra reveals his unknown family history

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Life Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc in Life Sciences Botany with specialization in Genetics and Crop improvement / M.Sc. Botany with specialization in Genetics and Crop improvement with NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Also Read : Educational qualifications of the Sharks or judges of Shark Tank India Season 3

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Centre for Tea & Agro Studies, a walk-in-interview will be held on 19th October 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam

For the post of Assistant Professor in Department of Life Sciences, a walk-in-interview will be held on 31st October 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam

How to apply : Candidates having latest UGC norms may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2