Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Philosophy.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Centre for Studies in Philosophy

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.A. in Philosophy with NET/SLET/SET/Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th August 2023 at 12:30 PM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs.

500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here