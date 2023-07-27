Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Commerce.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Com. with specialization in Marketing fulfilling the UGC norms. Preference will be given to the candidates having NET/SLET/Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated). [for those who have either NET / GATE/SLET or PhD] and Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated) [for those without NET/GATE/SLET or PhD]

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd August 2023 at 10 AM in Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here