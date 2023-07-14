Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dhing College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dhing College Assam.

Dhing College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Botany : 1

Physics : 1

Geography : 1

Chemistry : 1

Scale of Pay: Assistant Professor (UGC Scale of Pay) Pay Level-10 (57,700/– 1,82,400/-)

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. office memorandum no. DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/pt/47/ dtd. Kahilipara 03.12.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of PhD. degree regulations, 2009) are exempted from the requirements of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 38 (Thirty-Eight) years of age on 01/0/2022 with relaxation as per Govt. norms for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format (available

in the DHE website htps.//directorate of higher education.assam.gov.in) with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees Fifteen Hundred Only) drawn in favour of Principal, Dhing College, payable at SBI, Dhing Branch or may be deposited in SBI-AC. No. 30400749734, IFSC: SBIN0002050. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Dhing College, Dhing, Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782123 latest by July 27, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here