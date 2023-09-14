Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dhemaji College Assam.

Dhemaji College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Botany, Mathematics and Physics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection will be as per Assam Government Guidelines vide O.M. No. AHE. 239/ 2021/ 68 dated 24.01.2022 & O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3, dated 15.12.2021. Candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M. Phil/Ph. D/Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on

the date of interview and not beyond.

Pay Scale : Rs. 57700-182400/- plus other admissible allowances.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 and relaxation of upto 5 years for SC /ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in DHE website and also in www.dhemajicollege.in) along with complete bio-data, self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one Thousand Five Hundred) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Dhemaji college, Dhemaji payable at SBI, Dhemaji Branch, IFSC- SBIN0001426. The applications must reach the Principal, Dhemaji College, Dhemaji-787057, Assam within 27th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here