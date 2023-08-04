Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dakha Devi Rasiwasia (DDR) College, Chabua, Assam.

Dakha Devi Rasiwasia (DDR) College, Chabua, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce- Human Resource Management (Management).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Commerce- Human Resource Management (Management)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as latest office memorandum of Govt. of Assam No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) only in favour of the Principal DDR College Chabua, payable at Punjab National Bank Chabua Branch OR fee may be paid to the A/C.No: 0014010348980, IFSC: PUNB0001420, Punjab National Bank, Chabua Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, DDR College, Chabua, P.O- Chabua, Dist.- Dibrugarh, PIN-786184, Assam within 18th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here