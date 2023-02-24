Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Bijni College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bijni College Assam.

Bijni College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Economics and Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Memorandum AHE. 239/2021/68 Dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023

with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 10 years for PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with

complete Bio-data and all supporting documents from H.S.L.C. onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only as application fee drawn in favour of Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College, P.O. – Bijni, Dist. – Chirang (BTR), Assam, Pin-783390 within March 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

