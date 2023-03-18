Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Bhattadev University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

English : 1

Botany : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Pay Scale : Academic Level-10, Rs. 57,700/- to 1,82,400/-

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with necessary enclosures and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- drawn in favour of Registrar, Bhattadev University payable at State Bank of India, Pathsala Branch. The applications must reach the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 latest by April 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here