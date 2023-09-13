Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Behali Degree College Assam.

Behali Degree College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate’s educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum mentioned above with the NET/SLET/SET as a mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks(or equivalent grade in point scale) at the Master’s Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PwD candidates. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation of 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates, 5(Five) years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees Fifteen Hundred Only) drawn in favour of President/Secretary, Behali Degree College, Biswanath, Assam, payable at SBI, Behali Branch, IFSC- SBIN0017660. The applications must reach the In-charge Principal, Behali Degree College, P.O.- Borgang, Dist.- Biswanath (Assam), PIN- 784167 within 27th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here