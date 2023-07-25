Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Barnagar College Assam.

Barnagar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Botany.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Botany

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Good academic record as defined by the concerned University with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University

2) Besides, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

3) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-clauses (i) and (ii) to this clause 4.40.1, of the UGC Regulations 30th June, 2010, candidates who have a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/ SET.

4) NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Master programmes in disciplines for which

NET/SLET/SET is not conducted.

5) A relaxation of 5% may be provided at the graduate or Masters level for the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose or eligibility. The 5% relaxation will not include any grace (clause-3.4.1).

6) The period of time taken by candidates to acquire M.Phil and/or Ph.D. Degree shall not be considered as teaching/research experience for appointment to the positions (clause-3.9.0)

Age Limit : 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam (also available at College website www.barnagarcollege.ac. in) along with all supporting documents from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,500/- only (non-refundable) in favour of Principal, Barnagar College, Sorbhog payable at State Bank of India, Sorbhog Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Barnagar College, Sorbhog P.O.: Sorbhog, Dist.: Barpeta (Assam), PIN-781317 within August 9, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here