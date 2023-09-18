Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (B.H.B.) College, Sarupeta, Assam

Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (B.H.B.) College, Sarupeta, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 5 micronutrients to include for having glowing skin

Eligibility Criteria : Education qualifications and Selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. The candidate having Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph. D. Degree) regulation 2009 shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

The candidates must have 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at master’s degree level in

the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph. D. holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th Sept/1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M. Phil/Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of Interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years age with relaxation as per Govt. guidelines as on 01.01.2023.

Also Read : Golden Temple decked up in flowers on Prakash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE format along with complete bio-data and all supporting documents from HSLC onwards along with receipt of payment of Rs. 1500/- only as application fees that is to be deposited through RTGS/NEFT/Online mode in favour of Bank A/C No. 3109000100001748, A/C Name- Principal, B.H.B. College, Sarupeta, IFSC- PUNB0310900. The applications must reach the Principal, Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (B.H.B.) College, Sarupeta, P.O. : Sarupeta, Dist.: Barpeta, Assam, Pin – 781318 by 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here