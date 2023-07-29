Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Abhayapuri College Assam.

Abhayapuri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE letter vide No. DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/Pt/5 dated 09/02/2022 and Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D Degree) regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/ PwD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th Sept. 1991. The candidate will have to acquire their qualifications as on the last date for submitting the applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Paper/Publication can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST candidates, and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (may be downloaded from the college website www.abhayapuricollege.in) along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Abhayapuri College, Abhayapuri payable at SBI, Abhayapuri Branch (IFSC-SBIN0008462). The applications must reach the Principal, Abhayapuri College, P.O.- Abhayapuri, Dist.-Bongaigaon (Assam), PIN-783384 within 5th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here