Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in Tengakhat College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tengakhat College Assam.

Tengakhat College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor – Economics

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Eligibility, qualification and selection procedures will be followed as per Govt. office memorandum No. AHE.239/202 1/68 dated 24-01-2022 andAHE.429/2021/Pt/3 dated 01-02-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE (available the DHE website and Tengakhat College website), Assam along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- (One Thousand) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Tengakhat College, payable at State Bank of India, Tengakhat Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Tengakhat College, Tengakhat, Assam, PIN- 786103 by March 10, 2023.

One Advance Copy of Application may be send through e-mail tengcoll103@gmail.com also

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

