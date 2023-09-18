Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Swami Yogananda Giri College Assam.

Swami Yogananda Giri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor in Political Science

Librarian

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor in Political Science : 1

Librarian : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 Dated Dispur, the 24th January 2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/ PWD as per Govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE prescribed format (available in the DHE, Assam website) with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. Rs. 1500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Swami Yogananda Giri College payable at SBI Kokrajhar Bazar Branch as application fee. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Swami Yogananda Giri College, Saktiashram, Kokrajhar BTC, Assam- 783354 within 1st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here