Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Librarian vacancies in Bikali College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bikali College Assam.

Bikali College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor in Assamese

Librarian

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor in Assamese : 1

Librarian : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE, Govt. of Assam office memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates as per Govt. Rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data, and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500.00 (Rupees fifteen hundred) only drawn in favour of Secretary, Governing Body, Bikali College payable at Punjab National Bank, Dhupdhara Branch or may be deposited in A/C No. 0378010103235, IFSCode PUNB0037820. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bikali College, P. O.-Dhupdhara, Dist.-Goalpara,

Assam, Pin-783123 within July 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here