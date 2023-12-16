Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Majuli College Assam.

Majuli College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Candidates must have the latest UGC norms with NET/ SLET/ SET or Ph. D. degree in accordance

with the UGC Regulation, 2009 (excluding the candidates who obtained off campus Ph. D. degree).

ii) Upper age limit of the candidates is 38 years as on 1st January, 2023 (as per Govt. Rules). Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022.

iii) Candidates have to acquire qualifications as of the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./ Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of the interview and not beyond.

iv) Candidates must have the PRC and proficiency in the local language

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Kamalabari Branch (A/c Name: Majuli College Faculty Development Fund, A/c No. 0646010394277, IFSC: PUNB0064620).

The applications must reach the Office of Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, P.O. – Kamalabari , PIN- 785106, Dist. – Majuli, Assam within December 30, 2023.

One may send a soft copy of the advance application forms with supporting documents to college mail majulicollege@gmail.com

In such cases, candidates have to deposit the required amount of Rs. 1500/- in the Majuli College

Faculty Development Fund, bank receipt for which must be submitted with the application at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here