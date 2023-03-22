Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Madhab Chandra (M.C.) Das College Assam

Madhab Chandra (M.C.) Das College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Library Assistant (Grade-III) and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : As per latest OM / Order Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Library Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with Diploma in Computer Application of minimum 03 (three) months duration. The candidate should also have the working knowledge in Bengali/English typing in MS Word and Simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : HSLC or equivalent

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in the DHE & College website) with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all relevant documents and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand & Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal/Secretary, MCD College, Sonai, Cachar payable at PNB, Sonai Branch (IFSC Code:- PUNB0035120). The applications must reach the Principal, M.C. Das College, Sonai, P.O.- Sonaimukh, Cachar, Assam within April 4, 2023

For Grade-III & Grade-IV posts, candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) with the complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all the testimonials and accompanied by a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred) only for Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- (Three Hundred) only for Grade-IV only drawn in favour of Principal/Secretary, MCD College, Sonai, Cachar payable at PNB, Sonai Branch (IFSC Code:- PUNB0035120). The applications must reach the Principal, M.C. Das College, Sonai, P.O.- Sonaimukh, Cachar, Assam within April 4, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

