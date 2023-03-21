Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bhawanipur Anchalik College Assam.

Bhawanipur Anchalik College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Physics : 3

Chemistry : 3

Botany : 3

Zoology : 3

Mathematics : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guidelines and Norms of the DHE, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guidelines and Norms of the DHE, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post :Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guidelines and Norms of the DHE, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guidelines and Norms of the DHE, Govt. of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and all the testimonials from HSLC onwards accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500.00 (five Hundred) only for Grade – III, Junior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and Laboratory Bearers drawn in favour of Principal, Bhawanipur Anchalik College, Bhawanipur, Barpeta, Assam: 781352, payable at the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Bhawanipur, A/C 7099010006712, P.O. Bhawanipur, District – Bajali, Bhawanipur, Pin: 781352 (or Direct Transfer to the A/C No with the documentary proof). The applications must reach the Principal/Secretary, Bhawanipur Anchalik College, Bhawanipur, Barpeta, Assam, PIN: 781352 by April 1, 2023

The applicants may also mail the e-copies of their applications to bacbhawanipur@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here