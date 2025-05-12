Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager Finance.

Name of post : Assistant Manager Finance

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Bachelor degree with specialization in finance

2. At least 15 years of work experience at managerial level (Finance and Accounts)

Desired Qualification: Experience in handling academic programmes will be given preference

Key Responsibilities :

1. Grant Management: Oversee the financial aspects of grant management, ensuring compliance

with Programme regulations and project guidelines

2. Funds Disbursement: Manage fund disbursement processes, involving reviewing and

processing payment requests, reconciling financial transactions and maintaining accurate

records of expenditures

3. Financial Management of Evaluations: Work closely with management team to manage financial plans in alignment with evaluation calendar for each programme, ensuring sufficient fund available for planned activities

4. Audit Related Matters: Serve as the focal point for audit related matters, including coordinating audits, responding to audit queries, and facilitating the resolution of audit findings. Ensure compliance with audit requirements and internal control procedures.

5. Financial Reporting: Prepare financial reports and statements in accordance with project and

TISS requirements. Ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial data, and coordinate

with relevant stakeholders for review and approval.

6. Be responsible for entire accounts and finance functions, admin functions and procurement

activities in accordance with programme policy

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration INR. 54, 741/-

How to apply :

Interested candidates can apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.ac.in by 16th May, 2025

Application Fee:

Applicants must pay an application Fee of Rs 500/- online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. The women applicants gets exemption from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee for those who are required to pay. The fee, once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here