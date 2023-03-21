Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Accounts Officer vacancy in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Com / MBA (Finance) with 5 years experience. Preference – CA / ICWA

Remuneration : Rs.23,000 – Rs.35,000/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th March 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016.

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring along with them recent bio-data, Passport size photograph, Xerox copy of PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, copies of all educational and experiecne

certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

