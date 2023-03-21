Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Accounts Officer vacancy in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer on contract basis.
Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M.Com / MBA (Finance) with 5 years experience. Preference – CA / ICWA
Remuneration : Rs.23,000 – Rs.35,000/- per month (consolidated)
Also Read : Chocolate soaps you can use for ultimate boost of rejuvenation and refreshment
Age Limit : Up to 35 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th March 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016.
How to apply : Candidates are required to bring along with them recent bio-data, Passport size photograph, Xerox copy of PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, copies of all educational and experiecne
certificates.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Hema Malini performs ballet and mid-air stunts, lefts daughter Esha Deol awestruck