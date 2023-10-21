Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: CA Intern

Consolidated salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark sheets on or before 30.10.2023 (Monday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here