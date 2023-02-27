Assam Career Apply for Assistant Academic Officer vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Academic Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Academic Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month (Fixed)

Essential Qualification :

1) Master’s Degree preferably in Computer Science or Information Technology or related subjects with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is

followed.

2) Knowledge of academic administration, networking, computer software, programming, etc. with documentary evidence

3) Efficient in MS Office, SQL, Web Development, Windows, Linux and Networking.

4) Experience in academic office automation / student information system / database management.

Age Limit : 35 years as on last date of submission of applications. Relaxation as per rules

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other supporting documents by e-mail to turecruit@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line ” APPLICATION for Assistant Academic Officer against Advt. No. 05/2023″

Last date for submission of applications through email is March 13, 2023 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

