Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North East Network (NEN), Guwahati, Assam.

North East Network (NEN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrator.

Name of post : Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any stream preferably BBA with minimum 2 to 3 years of experience in administrative management, preferably in NGOs. Good written and communication skills in English and Assamese.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send an up-to-date CV, last drawn salary slip and a covering letter to vacancyassam@northeastnetwork.org by 29th October 2023

The subject line of the email should be mentioned as “Application for the post of Administrator.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here