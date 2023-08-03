Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre, Guwahati, Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Officer on contract basis initially for a period of one year extendable up to 05 years on annual periodical review basis.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Retired in Pay Level-07 in Accounts/ Audit Department or Completed 5 years’ service in Accounts/ Audit Department before retirement in Level-06 as per 7th CPC in Central/ State Government/ Union Territories offices/ PSUs /Autonomous Bodies/ Statutory Bodies

under Central/ State Government.

Desirable :

i. B.Com / M.Com back ground.

ii. Knowledge of working on computers. Should be able to work on Tally programme & MS Office

Remuneration : Last Pay Drawn minus Pension

How to apply : Candidate has to apply online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Date of opening of online registration:- 03.08.2023 from 5:00 P.M.

Closing date of submission for online application:-16.8.2023 till 5:00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here