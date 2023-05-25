Assam Career : Apply for Accounts Officer vacancy in Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Officer purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : B. Com with work experience in any Government Organization or PSU of minimum 1 (one) year. Preference will be given to candidates having higher qualification.

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the criteria need to submit their application along with detailed bio-data and relevant documents at the drop box in the Office of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Uzanbazar, Guwahati-781001

The last date of submission of applications will be till 20th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here