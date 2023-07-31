Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Commerce or MBA/ PGDBM in Finance. Preference will be given to candidates having CA or ICWA qualifications.

Experience : 08 years of Post Qualification professional work experience in financial management and accounting practices in Government/ Private Organization. Preference will be given to candidates having previous experience of working in Externally Aided Projects.

Salary : The monthly remuneration would be Rs.75000/- to Rs.90000/- per month depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate and will be fixed during negotiation

Age Limit : Maximum Age limit is 40 years as on 01 July 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam Skill University Project, 3rd Floor, DECT Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam).

Last date for receipt of applications is 16th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here