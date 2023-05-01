Assam Career : Apply for Academic Counsellor vacancy in GUIDOL

Applications are invited for various academic positions in Gauhati University Institute for Distance and Open Learning (GUIDOL).

Gauhati University Institute for Distance and Open Learning (GUIDOL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic Counsellor on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Academic Counsellor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in English / Assamese with NET / SLET etc.

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- (fixed) per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd May 2023 in GUIDOL Building, Gauhati University. Document verification from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on the day of Interview. Interview will be held from 12:15 p.m. onwards as per the date given.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here











