Applications are invited for various counselling positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic Counsellor on purely temporary basis in Gauhati University Centre for Distance Online Education (GUCDOE).

Name of post : Academic Counsellor (Assamese)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. in Assamese with NET / SLET etc.

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th July 2023 in GUCDOE Building, Gauhati University, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 11:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates should bring their application with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certifcates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

