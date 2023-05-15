Assam Career : Apply for 9 vacancies in Bhattadev University

Applications are invited for 9 vacant administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/– Rs.49000/- + G.P.- Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University, Minimum of six months’ Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University or Institution.

Desirable qualification: Knowledge of MS-Excel and experience in the relevant field.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/– Rs.49000/- + G.P.- Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University

Desirable qualification: Minimum of six months Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University or Institution and experience in the relevant field.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/– Rs.37500/- + G.P.- Rs. 3900/-

Essential Qualification : HSLC (Class X) or equivalent Examination passed from a recognized Board.

Desirable qualification: Ability to handle laboratory equipment including computer etc. and experience in the relevant field. The highest educational qualification for the posts shall be Class XII (HSSLC) or equivalent examination passed and candidates having higher qualification shall not be eligible for any of these posts.

Name of post : Grade-IV (Peon / Attendant)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/– Rs.37500/- + G.P.- Rs. 3900/-

Essential Qualification : HSLC (Class X) or equivalent Examination passed from a recognized Board.

Desirable qualification: Ability to handle computer, photocopier etc. and experience in the relevant field. The highest educational qualification for the post shall be Class XII (HSSLC) or equivalent examination passed and candidates having higher qualification shall not be eligible for the post.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-05-2023. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Assam Govt. Guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed application format along with necessary documents, testimonials to the Office of The Registrar Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 latest by 06/06/2023.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable amount of Rs. 500/- for UR Category and (Rs. 300/- for SC/ ST) by Demand draft drawn in favour of “Registrar, Bhattadev University” payable at State Bank of India, Pathsala Branch (IFSC: SB1N0002099), Pathsala-781325, District: Barpeta (Assam).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here