Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of various positions in the project entitled “AI enabled advanced aquaponics ecosystem for the self-reliance of SC community in central and lower

Assam” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Principal Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognised University or equivalent; and

(ii) Eight years’ experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

OR

(i) Doctoral Degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Pharma/ MD/ MS from a recognized University or equivalent; and

(ii) Four years’ experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/ MVSc or bachelor’s degree in Engineering or

Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent;

and

(ii) Four years’ experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

OR

Doctoral Degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Pharma/ MD/ MS from a recognized University or equivalent

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/ MVSc or bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.

(i) 31,000/- + HRA to Agricultural Sciences/ MVSc Scholars who are selected through-

(a)National Eligibility Tests- CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE

or

(b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) 25,000/- + HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Sc./ 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29 January 2024 (Monday) at 10 am at E&ICT Academy, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati, PIN-781039, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/T2UgECPjL2vWcehw5 before 25th January 2024 (23:59 Hrs.)

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail by 27th January 2024 (13:00 hrs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here