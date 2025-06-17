Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant administrative positions or career in ASSEB Guwahati Assam.

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Administrative Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline, from a Govt. recognized institution only, having minimum 50% marks in 10th, 50% in 12th and 50% in graduation altogether.

i. Candidate must also have minimum six months Certificate or Diploma in Computer Application from a Govt. recognized institution.

ii. For the candidate having marks more than 70% in any of the 10th, 12th and Graduation level examination, extra marks up to maximum 5, will be awarded during the selection process.

iii. For the candidate having marks more than 80% in all of the 10th, 12th and Graduation level examinations, extra marks up to maximum 10, will be awarded during the selection process.

iv. For the candidates having work experience in relevant field in any Govt. or Govt. Undertaking offices, extra marks, up to maximum 10, will be awarded during the selection process.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidate must be a graduate in Computer Science or related subject, from a Govt. recognized institution only, having minimum 50% marks in 10th, 50% in 12th and 50% in graduation altogether.

i. For the candidate having MCA qualification from a Govt. recognized institute, extra marks, up to maximum 15, will be awarded during the selection process.

ii. For the candidates having work experience in relevant field in any Govt. or Govt. Undertaking offices, extra marks, up to maximum 10, will be awarded during the selection process.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant cum Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidate must be a graduate in Commerce, from a Govt. recognized institution only, having minimum 50% marks in 10th, 50% in 12th and 50% in graduation altogether.

i. Candidates having CA inter passing certificate will be awarded extra marks of 10 during the selection process.

ii. Candidates having proficiency in Tally will be awarded extra marks of up to maximum 5 during the selection process. It will be given based on hands on test.

iii. Candidate must have minimum six months certificate or Diploma in Computer Application from a Govt. recognized institution.

iv. For the candidates having work experience in relevant field in any Govt. or Govt. Undertaking offices, extra marks, up to maximum 10, will be awarded during the selection process

Remuneration : Rs 18,000 per month (Fixed) for first 11 months of contractual period. (The remuneration will be revised after 11 months of contractual period with a lumpsum enhancement of 6% only, if re-engaged). Absorption of such contractually engaged candidates in regular posts will be as per provision of the Regulation of the Board.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://site.sebaonline.org/ or https://ahsec.assam.gov.in from 17th June 2025 to 7th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here